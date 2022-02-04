‘West Side Story,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ Among SOC Camera Operators Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
The Society of Camera Operators announced the nominees for its Camera Operator of the Year Awards, which this year has been expanded to include teams.
“For the first time ‘A’ camera operators and ‘B’ camera operator teams have the chance to be honored and nominated together for an SOC award,” explained SOC president and awards co-chair George Billinger.
Nominees are listed below, and winners will be announced during a virtual presentation on March 5.
Camera Operator of the Year – Film
Giles Corbeil – Nightmare Alley
Mitch Dubin with “B” camera John “Buzz” Moyer – West Side Story
Matthew Moriarty – A Quiet Place, Part 2
David Thompson with “B” camera Ian Seabrook – Finch
Mike Heathcote – The Many Saints of Newark
Camera Operator of the Year – Television
Mike Froehlich with Remi Tournois – Hawkeye, S1, Episode 3, “Echoes”
Timothy Muir Spencer with “B” camera Mike McEveety – For All Mankind, S2, Episode 10, “The Grey”
Manolo Rojas with “B” camera Pauline Edwards – Snowfall, S4, Episode 8, “Betrayal”
Reid Russell with “B” camera Jan Ruona – Blindspotting, S1, Episode 1, “The Ordeal”
Gregor Tavenner with “B” camera Alan Pierce – Succession, S3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday”
