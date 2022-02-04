‘West Side Story,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ Among SOC Camera Operators Nominees

“For the first time ‘A’ camera operators and ‘B’ camera operator teams have the chance to be honored and nominated together for an SOC award,” explained SOC president and awards co-chair George Billinger.

Nominees are listed below, and winners will be announced during a virtual presentation on March 5.

Camera Operator of the Year – Film

Giles Corbeil – Nightmare Alley

Mitch Dubin with “B” camera John “Buzz” Moyer – West Side Story

Matthew Moriarty – A Quiet Place, Part 2

David Thompson with “B” camera Ian Seabrook – Finch

Mike Heathcote – The Many Saints of Newark

Camera Operator of the Year – Television

Mike Froehlich with Remi Tournois – Hawkeye, S1, Episode 3, “Echoes”

Timothy Muir Spencer with “B” camera Mike McEveety – For All Mankind, S2, Episode 10, “The Grey”

Manolo Rojas with “B” camera Pauline Edwards – Snowfall, S4, Episode 8, “Betrayal”

Reid Russell with “B” camera Jan Ruona – Blindspotting, S1, Episode 1, “The Ordeal”

Gregor Tavenner with “B” camera Alan Pierce – Succession, S3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday”