Sofia Boutella to Star in Zack Snyder Netflix Feature ‘Rebel Moon’

Sofia Boutella will lead Zack Snyder’s latest Netflix feature, Rebel Moon.

The logline for the project reads: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.”

Snyder also penned the screenplay with Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad.

Rebel Moon will be the first feature produced under the first-look deal between Netflix and the Snyders’ Stone Quarry Productions. Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Zack Snyder will produce via Stone Quarry. Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric, with Sarah Bowen exec producing.

This is the latest team-up for the streamer and Snyder. The director was behind the camera on zombie feature Army of the Dead and acted as a producer of the prequel Army of Thieves, which was released on Netflix this past weekend. Snyder is also working on anime spinoff Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and Norse mythology series Twilight of the Gods for Netflix.

Boutella, whose feature credits include The Kingsman, The Mummy and Atomic Blonde, is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and the U.K.’s 42.