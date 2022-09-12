Sofia Coppola, Cailee Spaeny, A24 Team for Priscilla Presley Biopic

The Elvis comeback tour continues.

With Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis proving its bonafide hit status by crossing the $150 million domestic mark, another Elvis feature project is heating up.

The story of Priscilla Ann Presley, who married Elvis Presley, is getting the biopic treatment courtesy of filmmaker Sofia Coppola and A24.

Coppola wrote the script and will direct the project titled Priscilla, which will star Cailee Spaeny as Mrs. Presley. Jacob Elordi, one of the stars of The Kissing Booth as well as Euphoria, will portray the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Filming begins in Toronto this fall.

The project is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me. Presley was only 14 and living in Germany when she met Elvis, then 23, at a party in 1959. He was smitten and a multi-year courtship began, with her strict parents reluctantly giving in to the persistence of the star, with the young girl eventually moving into the Graceland estate. They married in 1967 and had their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the following year.

The courtship and marriage were marred by Elvis’ many infidelities, with Priscilla having her own affairs, including one with her karate instructor that ultimately led to the end of the marriage. Elvis was also controlling and suppressed any career ambitions she would have.

After Elvis’ death, Presley come to control the estate and it was her acumen that turned Graceland into a tourist attraction and created Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Coppola, Youree Henley, Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment, a Fremantle Company, and American Zoetrope will produce the film. The Apartment, a Fremantle Company and Sony’s Stage 6 Films will finance the film.

A24 will distribute in North America. Vision Distribution will distribute in Italy and then become a Sky exclusive, while Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute in the rest of the world.

Coppola has reteamed with her longtime screen collaborators, including director of photography Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack and production designer Tamara Deverell. The project marks the third collaboration between Coppola and A24, following features On the Rocks and The Bling Ring.

Coppola is repped by Gersh and Hirsch Wallerstein. Spaeny is repped by WME and Sugar 23. Elordi is repped by Gersh, Nicky Gluyas Management and Goodman Genow.