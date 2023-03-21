Sohonet Expanding Its Remote Collaboration Capabilities With Acquisition of 5th Kind

The privately held Sohonet has acquired cloud-based video collaboration tech developer 5th Kind.

With the acquisition, Sohonet plans to integrate 5th Kind’s asset management and dailies review tools with Sohonet’s Emmy-winning ClearView remote collaboration system and network. More details of this work is expected to be announced next month during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sohonet is among the remote collaboration tools that are widely used in Hollywood, and was incorporated into the production of numerous recent Oscar winners; among them, Guillermo del Torro’s Pinocchio and best picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. 5th Kind’s clients include Marvel, which the company said uses its system for security and production workflow processes.

“Content creation today is increasingly global, complex and data intensive,” said Chuck Parker, CEO of Sohonet. “As Sohonet becomes a creative-centric asset hub and workflow management platform, we are focused on connecting industry talent with the tools and resources they need, to the many places that they now work — on set, on-prem facilities, at home, private, public or hybrid cloud infrastructure locations.”

He adds, “We believe we will soon deliver on the much-discussed efficiency and effectiveness of cloud-first workflows by enabling the near-time upload of original camera files from the production’s video village directly to the cloud.”