‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer Sees Alison Brie Caught in a Confusing Love Triangle

Prime Video dropped the trailer for Somebody I Used to Know, the Dave Franco-directed rom-com and follow-up to his 2020 directorial debut.

Led by Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons, the movie sees Brie’s workaholic TV producer Ally face a professional setback that results in her retreating to her hometown where she bumps into her first love, Sean (Ellis). Following one whirlwind evening reminiscing, Ally questions the person she’s become, leading her to attempt to rekindle her early relationship.

But as the trailer teases, those plans meet reality when Ally discovers that Sean is getting married to Clemons’ Cassidy. Caught in an awkward dance over her feelings for Sean and the “cool” Cassidy, who constantly reminds her of who she used to be, Ally’s feelings — and relationship — to both become increasingly complicated.

“Ally this has gone way too far,” Ally’s friend Benny, played by Danny Pudi, tells her. “I know,” she responds. “I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Co-written by frequent collaborators and husband-and-wife Franco and Brie, the film promises an unconventional love triangle that sees three people re-discovering themselves, where they came from and where they’re going.

Ahead of its release, Franco and Brie teased the trailer drop in an Instagram video that sees the couple sharing a recording of Brie drunkenly “expressing her love for me,” according to Franco.

Somebody I Used to Know also stars Haley Joel Osment, Julie Hagerty and Olga Merediz. The rom-com releases on Prime Video Feb. 10.