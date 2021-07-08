‘Son of Monarchs’ Director Alexis Gambis Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

Sundance director Alexis Gambis has signed with M88.

The French-Venezuelan filmmaker and biologist saw his second feature, Son of Monarchs, debut at Sundance 2021 and earn the Sloan Feature Film Prize. The drama, which stars Tenoch Huerta, follows a Mexican biologist who studies butterflies in a New York City lab return home to the Monarch forests of Michoacán.

Son of Monarchs was acquired by WarnerMedia 150 creative hub and is set to stream on HBO Max this fall. Gambis’ first feature film, The Fly Room, based on the true story of the birth of modern genetics, was produced with support from the Spike Lee Production Fund.

New York City-based Gambis is working on his third feature, The Next Jaguar, which is focused on issues of animal endangerment, climate change and indigenous rights. Referred to as the Science New Wave, Gambis’ manifesto around science and cinema celebrates diversity and collaboration in scientific storytelling.

After receiving his Ph.D. in molecular biology at The Rockefeller University, Gambis founded Imagine Science Films, a science film festival in its 14th year. He also launched the sister platform Labocine, a virtual science film platform and research video database.

In 2020, Phillip Sun left WME as a partner to join forces with MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King and launch M88. The full-service representation firm aims to amplify the voices of artists and creators, with Sun leading as president and managing partner as he works with partners Oronde Garrett, Jelani Johnson and Gaby Mena.