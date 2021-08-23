Sony Moves Quickly to Block Alleged ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Leak on Social Media

- Share this article on Facebook
Sony moved with lightning speed Sunday as the studio tried to shut down what appeared to be a leaked trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The upcoming superhero installment was trending on Twitter as some accounts shared what appeared to be the trailer while others reacted to the firestorm the alleged leaker might face.
Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Some tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement. “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner,” the message read.
Spider-Man fans have been chomping at the bit for the first look at No Way Home as rumors have swirled about who may show up from previous Spider-Man films.
Spider–Man: No Way Home is currently slated to arrive in theaters Dec. 17.
More to come.
