Sony Lands Dolly Parton-Starring Book Adaptation ‘Run, Rose, Run’ (Exclusive)

Sony Pictures is getting into the Dolly Parton business.

The studio has landed Run, Rose, Run, the planned adaptation of the book from Parton and James Patterson that also has Parton set to star.

Reese Witherspoon is attached to produce via her Hello Sunshine banner, which worked with the studio on the upcoming adaption of bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing. Parton will produce along with Patterson via his James Patterson Entertainment. Lauren Neustadter is also producing for Hello Sunshine, with Ashley Strumwasser executive producing.

The book, which was published by Little, Brown & Company on March 7, centers on a young woman who heads to Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams. The synopsis for the project reads: “A young woman who heads to Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams is taken under the wing of a giant female musical icon. The source of their heart-wrenching songs are secrets both have tried to hide.”

Parton, who released a companion album of the same name with the book through her Butterfly Records, will also write original songs for the project.

Sony picked up the project in a competitive situation, committing to a theatrical release for the film. Sony Pictures’ Drew Reed was instrumental in finding the book, and Maia Eyre will oversee for the studio.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures. I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people,” said Parton. Patterson added: “I want to watch this movie and say ‘I love this film.’ And that’s exactly why I’m so excited to be working with Hello Sunshine and Sony Pictures. They’re the best at what they do.”

“Dolly Parton and Jim Patterson. Are you kidding me? An entirely unique dynamic duo. Plus Hello Sunshine! We feel lucky as hell and grateful,” said Tom Rothman, chairman and ceo of Sony Pictures’ motion picture group.

“I am overjoyed to have Sony Pictures on board as we work alongside Dolly Parton — a luminous personality, magnetic presence, and brilliant songwriter and storyteller — to bring Dolly’s gripping and heartbreaking story to the screen. We hope that this film will not only entertain but also inspire women and girls everywhere to keep dreaming,” said Witherspoon.

Hello Sunshine, which is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson, has an upcoming feature slate that includes Something from Tiffany’s at Amazon and Your Place or Mine for Netflix. Patterson, who will next release the autobiography The Stories of My Life: James Patterson, is represented by CAA and Williams & Connolly. Parton is represented by CTK Management and Edelstein Laird. CAA also represents the book’s film rights.