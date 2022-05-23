Sony Pictures Classics Nabs Lea Seydoux-Starrer ‘One Fine Morning’

- Share this article on Facebook
Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the North American rights to Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, starring Lea Seydoux. The specialty label also picked up the rights for Latin America and Middle East.
Seydoux plays Sandra, a young mother who is juggling the care of her ailing father and new relationship. The logline reads: “While she and her family fight tooth and nail to get [her father] the care he requires, Sandra reconnects with Clément, a friend she hasn’t seen in a while. Although he is in a relationship, the two begin a passionate affair.”
The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors Fortnight section of the fest. Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud also star.
The movie has received universal praise out of the festival, with The Hollywood Reporter‘s review calling the feature “an immensely satisfying collaboration that finds both auteur and star further solidifying their spots among the greats of their respective fields.”
The film is produced by David Thion and Philippe Martin at Paris-based Les Films Pelléas with co-producers Arte France Cinema, Germany’s Razor Film and Mubi, which also holds U.K., Ireland, India, and Turkey rights. Les Films du Losange holds French rights.
“Mia Hansen-Løve has a 21st-century voice that is comparable to the best of Truffaut. Lea Seydoux gives her finest performance to date. The fusion of performance, sound, and visual storytelling here achieve perfection, making One Fine Morning one of the truly great French movies,” said the specialty label.
The 2022 Canes Film Festival has seen a return of big projects and packages on the Croisette, but dealmaking has been slow going. Netflix picked up Emily Blunt package Pain Hustlers for a massive $50 million, the biggest sale thus far, while IFC Films and, now, Sony Pictures Classics are among the specialty labels tohave scooped up domestic rights on titles.
