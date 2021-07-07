Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired rights in the U.S., China and multiple international territories for The Son, Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning drama The Father.

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby star in The Son, an adaptation of Zeller’s acclaimed stage play of the same name, which Zeller and Oscar winner Christopher Hampton (Atonement) adapted for the screen.

Jackman plays Peter, whose life with new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray with the arrival of ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) who brings with her their troubled teenage son.

Sony Pictures Classics released The Father domestically. The film, which Zeller and Hampton co-wrote and Zeller directed, earned six Oscar nominations and won the best actor award for star Anthony Hopkins and the best-adapted screenplay honor for Zeller and Hampton.

In addition to the U.S. and China, SPC picked up rights to The Son in South East Asia, China, India, Eastern Europe and Turkey. It is one of the biggest deals far to come out of this year’s Cannes Film Market.

Coming off the awards acclaim of The Father and with the significant star power of the cast, The Son was always going to be one of the hottest titles in Cannes.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to tell this story, and to do it with this extraordinary cast and for such a wonderful partner in Sony Classics,” Zeller said in a statement. “After our collaboration on The Father, I could not ask for a better home for The Son.”

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (Ammonite, The King’s Speech) produced The Son together with Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films, The Father producer Christophe Spadone, and Zeller. The film will be funded by Film4 and Ingenious Media and will begin production in August.

Jackman is an executive producer on the project, alongside Simon Gillis for See-Saw Films, Daniel Battsek, Lauren Dark and Ollie Madden for Film4, Philippe Carcassonne for Ciné-@, Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar for Embankment and Peter Touche and Christelle Conan for Ingenious Media.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by CAA Media Finance, Embankment, and See-Saw’s sales arm Cross City Films. Embankment and Cross City Films are handling international sales on the film and Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance are co-representing domestic rights.