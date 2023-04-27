Sony Pictures Classics Lands Carlos Santana Doc

Sony Pictures Classics has landed the worldwide rights to Carlos Santana documentary Carlos.

Rudy Valdez directed the doc that was financed by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment.

Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Lizz Morhaim produced the feature, along with Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn and Sam Pollard. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive produced for Imagine Documentaries, with Meredith Kaulfers and Michael Vrionis. Tom Mackay and Richard Story executive produce for Sony Music Entertainment.

Carlos will feature never-before-seen or heard archival footage and music in telling the story of Santana’s life and career, from a teenage street musician to a multi-Grammy winner and one of the top guitarists of all time.

Valdez said, “I am honored and humbled to tell Carlos Santana’s story as a director. Carlos is a true trailblazer who has meant so much to so many people. My hope is that this film is a celebration of a life defined by humanity. It was incredibly impactful to see someone who looks like me blow up the boundaries and expectations the world had placed on him as a Mexican immigrant and person of color, and I’m thrilled to be putting this story out into the world.”