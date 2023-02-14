Sundance Prize Winner ‘Shayda’ Lands at Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the Sundance audience award winner Shayda for North America and other international territories.

Cate Blanchett executive produced Noora Niasari’s debut feature that stars Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who won best actress at Cannes last year for her performance in Holy Spider, and the drama earned the audience award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance.

“I have held the deepest admiration for Sony Pictures Classics since childhood. For my debut feature to be distributed by them is a dream. I know they will set the stage for a wonderful release, so that audiences worldwide can experience the emotional depth and power of Shayda,” said Niasari in a statement on Tuesday.

Sony Pictures Classics also took all media rights for Latin America, Benelux, Eastern Europe, Portugal, the Middle East and Turkey. Unfolding in 1995 Australia, Niasari’s film draws from her experiences as a child living with her mother in a women’s shelter in Australia for eight months when she was 5 years old.

The movie, a tribute to the writer-director’s mother, is set during Nowruz, Persian New Year, and the darkness of a tale of escaping domestic violence is contrasted with a season of celebration and beauty. An Origma 45 production, the film is produced by Vincent Sheehan and Niasari in association with Blanchett’s Dirty Films, Parandeh Pictures and The 51 Fund.

Blanchett shares executive producer credits with Andrew Upton, Coco Francini, Caitlin Gold, Lindsay Lanzillotta, Lois Scott, Naomi McDougall Jones and Nivedita Kulkarni.

Sony Pictures Classics added in its own statement: “With Shayda, Noora Niasari makes an impressive feature debut. Her characters are beautifully relatable and her relationships formed with honesty, humanity and the warmth that can come from family and community. It is our pleasure to bring this story and Noora to audiences everywhere.”

The distribution deal was negotiated with United Talent Agency. HanWay Films will be selling the remaining international territories and screening Shayda to buyers in Berlin.

Niasari is represented by United Talent Agency and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.