Sony Taps Black List Writer Emily Jerome for Frat Boy Thriller ‘Among the Bros’ (Exclusive)

Sony has set rising scribe Emily Jerome to adapt Among the Bros, an upcoming book that details the true story of one of the biggest drug ring busts in the U.S.

Written by journalist Max Marshall and to be published by HarperCollins, Bros is an investigative memoir that explores the deep and dark societal roots of the frat boy culture in America. Marshall tackles the hidden story behind a 2016 bust in Charleston, North Carolina involving a caper that began as an attempt to join the cool kids of the College of Charleston and ended in a chain of betrayals and a murder.

Marshall concurrently chronicles his own time in a frat and the privileged lifestyle that unfolds before he becomes disenchanted and quits. The story reveals how covering the arrests and trial forces him to reckon with his own upbringing.

No producer is attached.

Jerome, a Columbia University grad, was a journalist before making the transition to screenwriting with her script Panopticon. That script was a thriller that tackled corruption in the U.S. prison system and made the Black List, putting her on the map for executives. Panopticon was subsequently picked up by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios with Ridley Scott as a producer.

Jerome is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.