Sony’s ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Heads to Amazon, Will Skip Theaters

Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will bypass a theatrical run, opting instead to stream on Amazon Prime, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Amazon offered no comment when contacted about the possible deal for Hotel Transylvania 4. But the decision to skip theaters and head to Prime Video with the CG-animated pic is understood to be in the early stages and could result in a deal valued at around $100 million.

The latest chapter of the Hotel Transylvania franchise from creator Genndy Tartakovsky has a ensemble voice cast that includes Andy Samberg returning as Johnny, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade and Keegan-Michael Key.

The film is set to be the latest major studio tentpole to launch on a streamer amid the ongoing fallout from the pandemic.

With the box office back and running, this summer’s theatrical release calendar is especially crowded when it comes to family fare and a Delta variant surge has put another headwind in the way of the major studios.

Hotel Transylvania 4 was set to hit theaters in October.

Throughout the pandemic, Sony has licensed a number of its movies to streamers.