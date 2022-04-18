Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung Join Bryan Greenberg’s ‘Junction’ Opioid Drama (Exclusive)

How to Make it in America star Bryan Greenberg is making his directorial debut with the opioid drama Junction.

The film about Big Pharma and its impact on American health care, which Greenberg also wrote and stars in, has an ensemble cast led by One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, Jamie Chung, Michaela Conlin and Hill Harper. Verdi Productions and Public School Productions are producing.

Greenberg’s Junction addresses the opioid crisis in America from three different points of view: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient. Each character comes face to face with their decisions and their role in the epidemic.

Greenberg will also star in the film, which is set to shoot in the spring 2022 in Rhode Island. Chad A. Verdi (The Irishman) is producing along with Aaron Kaufman (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Scott Annan and Thomas Sandgaard of The Sandgaard Foundation.

“This is a very personal story to me, as I’m sure it will be for millions of people who have found themselves affected by this crisis. I’m honored to be working alongside the Verdi team, Aaron Kaufman, Anthony Gudas, and The Sandgaard Foundation to bring my vision to life,” Greenberg said in a statement.

Greenberg’s previous work also includes TV series One Tree Hill, and Vice, starring alongside Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane. Chung appeared in the films Grown Ups, Premium Rush and The Hangover Part II.

Verdi Productions recently produced Johnny & Clyde, starring Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter, and Wash Me In The River, starring Robert De Niro and John Malkovich. Both films will be released later this year.

“This film will change the minds of millions and show people just how greedy and corrupt our health system is. It sickens me how Big Pharma gets away with murder,” producer Verdi added in a statement.