Sophie Skelton, Bella Dayne, Akshay Khanna to Lead Brit Thriller ‘Row’ (Exclusive)

Sophie Skelton (Outlander, Blackbird), Bella Dayne (Troy: Fall of a City, Humans) and Akshay Khanna (Red, White & Royal Blue, Chloe) are set to lead the cast of U.K. thriller Row, now in pre-production and set to start shooting in Scotland in the coming weeks.

The film — the feature debut of director Matthew Losasso and writer Nick Skaugan, who also stars — revolves around a woman who washes ashore on a blood-stained rowing boat. With all of her crew mates missing, presumed dead, she must try and piece together fractured memories of the ordeal to prove her innocence. Mark Trepan (Before We Die) has also joined the cast

“An immense ocean appears to stretch infinitely in all directions and yet on board the Valiant, the lack of space fuels paranoia and intense drama. It’s a compelling and fabulously ambitious script,” said Losasso. “If filming on water wasn’t enough of a challenge, throw in a twisty dark plot, complicated techniques to avoid green screen backdrops, a commitment to capture the rugged beauty of ocean landscapes and the constraints of independent filmmaking.”

Row begins principal photography in September, shooting in the Scottish Highlands. With the aim of moving away from reliance on post-production VFX, the production team has constructed a bespoke water tank on the edge of the ocean. This will be used to enable action sequences to be captured cinematically on water and “in-camera,” which filmmakers hope will help retain raw reality of the elements. The design of the tank has been overseen by production designer Alex Jones Nash.

Skaugen produces alongside line producer Matt Schichter.

