Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan Teaming for Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’ From ‘F9’ Writer, ‘King Richard’ Producers (Exclusive)

Dane DeHaan, recently cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer, and Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner are to lead the upcoming crime thriller Wardriver, a splashy new addition to Berlin’s virtual European Film Market (EFM).

Written and directed by Daniel Casey — best known for penning F9: The Fast Saga but whose credits also include Liongate’s Kin — the film is due to start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles.

Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum, who produced Will Smith’s Oscar-nominated critical hit King Richard, alongside the Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep political thriller The Post, will produce Wardriver alongside David M. Wulf (Call Jane, The Card Counter). The film is co-financed by Highland Film Group, which is representing international rights to the film and is launching sales at the EFM. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic rights.

Wardriver follows a brilliant, tech-savvy thief called Cole (DeHaan) who has a highly specialized skillset and uses it to commit robberies from his laptop. When Oscar, a criminal with a dangerous past, discovers Cole’s unique talents, he forces him to hack into the bank account of the young, seemingly wealthy Sarah (Turner) and empty it of nearly a million dollars. Cole soon discovers that a powerful, mob-connected lawyer has been using Sarah to hide his money. Seeking to bail her out of danger, Cole initiates a plan to replace the stolen money and begins to fall for Sarah. Ignoring warning signs that something greater is amiss, Cole soon finds himself pulled into an elaborate web of lies, deceit and betrayal.

“I’m beyond excited to be working with Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner on Wardriver,” said Casey. “Both are incredible performers and gifted, talented artists in the truest sense. I know I speak not only for myself but also for the amazing teams at Star Thrower Entertainment and Highland Film Group in saying that I can’t wait to see them bring the roles of Cole and Sarah to life.”

Alongside Oppenheimer, in which he’ll join a cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek, DeHaan is also starring in McCarthy, the biopic of Senator Joseph McCarthy, in which he’s set to play Roy Cohn. Turner, meanwhile, has the Netflix feature Strangers alongside Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams coming up. Before Wardriver, both DeHaan and Turner are appearing together in the HBO Max miniseries The Staircase, based on the 2004 French true-crime docuseries.

“We could not be more excited to have Dane and Sophie team up for this hacking thriller from the superb writer behind the box-office behemoth F9: The Fast Saga,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Daniel Casey has crafted a brilliant story, chock full of suspense and intrigue. We are thrilled to be working with this talented filmmaker and can’t wait to see the cameras roll next spring,” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.