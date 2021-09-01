‘Sorcerority’ Graphic Novel to Get Movie Treatment From Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson

The fantasy graphic novel Sorcerority, which follows a young girl who enrolls at a Historically Black coven and university of magic, is set for a feature film adaptation by Gamechanger Films, I’ll Have Another Productions and TPH Entertainment.

Written by Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson, Sorcerority chronicles Melanie following her late mother into the historically African-American coven and university of magic. The young girl soon discovers her enrollment may not be entirely of her own choosing, but the calculated actions of a higher authority, as she eventually uncovers a familial connection to the school’s mysterious past.

Effie T. Brown will be producing the movie adaptation for Gamechanger, Gabrielle Union and Kian Gass are producing for I’ll Have Another Productions and Taraji P. Henson and Christine Conley will produce for TPH Entertainment.

Gamechanger first secured the rights to the fantasy graphic novel earlier this year. “Taraji and I have been looking for a project to work on together for a few years now and I’m excited to be partnering with her, TPH Productions and Gamechanger Films on this project. I’m looking forward to bringing this graphic novel to the big screen,” said Gabrielle Union in a statement.

Other Gamechanger Films projects include Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union.

“I could not have imagined a better equipped or more inspiring dream team of female producing partners than Gabrielle and Taraji on a project about such powerful black women. Sorcerority’s depiction of black girl magic and sisterhood offers such a fresh and unexpected perspective, and we can’t wait to bring Mikhail and George’s beautiful graphic novel to life,” Gamechanger’s Brown said in another statement.

Union is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, Patti Felker and The Lede Company. Henson is repped by M88, Ziffren Law and The Lede Company.