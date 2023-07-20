Box Office Milestone: ‘Sound of Freedom’ Crosses $100M in U.S.

Sleeper box office hit Sound of Freedom has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office in a little over two weeks.

The faith-based political thriller has made made headlines since opening on the Fourth of July and beating Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the day with $14.2 million. Sound of Freedom continues to over-index in the middle of the country and the South.

The movie, billed as a political thriller, stars The Passion of the Christ’s Jim Caviezel as the real-life Tim Ballard, who worked as an agent for the Department of Homeland Security before embarking on his own quest to bring child traffickers to justice (Ballard heads up what’s come to be known as Operation Underground Railroad). Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp also star.

Sound of Freedom is from Angel Studios, the Utah-based production and distribution venture that is home of The Chosen. Movies and series are crowdfunded in part by the Angel Guild, a community of over 100,000 people who vote on all eligible films submitted to Angel Studios.

The pic has stayed high up on the chart since its debut. It placed third over the July 7-9 weekend with an impressive $19.7 million from 2,634 theaters, while coming in second over the July 14-16 weekend with $27.3 million from 2,852 locations, an unheard of 39 percent week-over-week jump.

The film continues to grow its theater count as cinema owners rush to carry the movie, and as other summer offerings struggle to find a foothold. Over the July 21-23 weekend — when it goes up against Barbie and Oppenheimer — Sound of Freedom will be playing in 3,287 theaters, according to Angel Studios. As a way of comparison, this could also be the weekend when the movie surpasses The Flash, which has earned $107 million to date domestically.

“Sound of Freedom has become the people’s movie. It was chosen by over 100,000 people in the Angel Guild, fueled by untold tens of thousands through our ‘Pay it Forward’ program, and is dominating the box office as the result of a ground-up, grassroots movement of everyday people who are making this an historic success,” Angel Studios senior vp global distribution Jared Geesey said in a statement. “This is the opposite of the top down system developed by Hollywood gatekeepers. We are empowering people to be part of choosing, funding, and sharing stories that amplify light and impact culture.”