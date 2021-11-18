‘South Park’ Paramount+ Film Teaser Shows Adult Stan and Kyle

South Park on Thursday released the first look at the show’s initial Paramount+ film — and the kids are all grown up.

South Park: Post Covid will catch up with the boys 40 years down the road when they’re adults and need to work together again to solve a problem not revealed in the preview.

Last month, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that the boys would be dealing with a post-covid world. “They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker said then. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.” A second made-for-TV film will arrive in December.

The duo inked their new deal in August, which runs through 2027 and includes the 14 Paramount+ projects, along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30.

Parker and Stone clarified to THR that the Paramount+ projects are not feature films, but they are also not akin to the long-form South Park specials released on Comedy Central during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale,” Stone told THR.

South Park: Post Covid will premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 25.

Watch the teaser below.