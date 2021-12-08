‘South Park’ Dropping ‘Post COVID’ Part II Movie Next Week

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Oh, my God! There is more South Park next week!
South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID — the second of 14 made-for-TV films from Trey Parker and Matt Stone exclusively for Paramount+ streaming — will premiere on Dec. 16.
“If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure COVID never happened and save Kenny’s life. In South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos,” reads the synopsis of the movie. It is a safe assumption Butters is Victor Chaos, a tease in the closing seconds of Post COVID.
In Post COVID, which dropped on Thanksgiving, fans got a look at South Park 40 years into the future. The pandemic was still a thing, and the situation seemed almost hopeless. The boys, now grown (mostly disfunctional) men had to work together as they did as children to save the day.
Among the mockery targets in South Park: Post COVID were Aaron Rodgers, the general unvaccinated population and woke culture, with the latter movement having gone so far in the future that jokes no longer exist so no one can be offended.
Parker and Stone inked a new mega-deal in August, which runs through 2027 and includes 14 exclusive Paramount+ projects along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30.
Watch a brief preview of South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
international
‘Sex Education’ Star, ‘Censor’ Director Part of BAFTA 2021 U.K., U.S. Breakthrough Talents Program
-
World Lens
How BAFTA’s Breakthrough Program Is Helping Support the Next Generation of Talent (and Superheroes)
-
international
Middle East Distributor Front Row Buys Stake in Operation Unicorn to Expand Production Plans