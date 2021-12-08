‘South Park’ Dropping ‘Post COVID’ Part II Movie Next Week

Oh, my God! There is more South Park next week!

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID — the second of 14 made-for-TV films from Trey Parker and Matt Stone exclusively for Paramount+ streaming — will premiere on Dec. 16.

“If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure COVID never happened and save Kenny’s life. In South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos,” reads the synopsis of the movie. It is a safe assumption Butters is Victor Chaos, a tease in the closing seconds of Post COVID.

In Post COVID, which dropped on Thanksgiving, fans got a look at South Park 40 years into the future. The pandemic was still a thing, and the situation seemed almost hopeless. The boys, now grown (mostly disfunctional) men had to work together as they did as children to save the day.

Among the mockery targets in South Park: Post COVID were Aaron Rodgers, the general unvaccinated population and woke culture, with the latter movement having gone so far in the future that jokes no longer exist so no one can be offended.

Parker and Stone inked a new mega-deal in August, which runs through 2027 and includes 14 exclusive Paramount+ projects along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30.

Watch a brief preview of South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID below.