Berlin: Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Dennis Quaid Team for Crime Thriller ‘Sovereign’ (Exclusive)

Fresh from the acclaim over his performance in HBO’s The Last of Us, Nick Offerman has been cast in true-crime thriller Sovereign alongside Jacob Tremblay and Dennis Quaid. The film, the directorial feature debut from Christian Swegal, is being launched at Berlin’s European Film Market by Concourse Media.

Set to go into production later this year in Canada, Sovereign follows a father and son (Offerman and Tremblay) who identify as Sovereign Citizens, a loosely defined group of anti-government extremists, as they venture across the country and find themselves in a standoff with a chief of police (Quaid) that sets off an intense manhunt with tragic consequences.

A graduate of USC School of Cinematic Arts, Swegal has worked in both film and television, most recently co-writing the feature film Proud Mary for Screen Gems, and scripting the pilot for Solar, a series he created for Syfy Channel. In 2019, Swegal helped develop the series Fordlandia for director Werner Herzog at AMC.

“As much as Sovereign is an incredible true story filled with intensity and action, at its core, it is a film about fathers and sons, masculinity and rigidity, and the need for empathy,” said Swegal. “I cannot wait to see the performances these amazing actors bring to these roles. I also have intimate knowledge of this world and these types of characters through personal experience, so this is a story I’m deeply invested in telling.”

The film is being produced by Nick Moceri, under his All Night Diner banner, whose credits include the upcoming Sitting In Bars With Cake at Amazon Studios, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

Matthew Shreder and Grant Mohrman are executive producing for Concourse Media, which is co-financing and will be launching the film in Berlin. Concourse and UTA Independent Film Group are representing North American rights.

Barbara McCarthy is Sovereign‘s co-producer and casting director.