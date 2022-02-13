Spain’s Goya Awards: Javier Bardem’s ‘The Good Boss’ Named Best Picture

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Director Fernando León de Aranoa’s dark workplace comedy The Good Boss was a top winner at the 36th Goya Awards in a ceremony held Saturday at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.
The Good Boss was named best picture, claiming Spain’s premier film honor, while its star, Javier Bardem, prevailed as best actor for the project about a factory owner who seeks a top business prize. The film, which entered the ceremony with a record-setting 20 nominations, won six trophies in total, including best director, original screenplay, score and editing.
Cate Blanchett was the recipient of the first-ever International Goya Award following an introduction from Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz.
Related Stories
Cruz was nominated for the Goya for best actress for her role in Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, which also earned her a 2022 Oscar nomination. But she lost the Goya in the category to Maixabel’s Blanca Portillo, who portrays Maixabel Lasa, a real-life advocate for peace in the Basque Country.
The full list of 2022 Goya Award winners is below.
Best Film
The Good Boss (WINNER)
Maixabel
Libertad
Parallel Mothers
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea
Best Director
Fernando León de Aranoa – The Good Boss (WINNER)
Manuel Martín Cuenca – The Daughter
Icíar Bollaín – Maixabel
Pedro Almodóvar – Parallel Mothers
Best Actor
Javier Bardem – The Good Boss (WINNER)
Javier Gutiérrez – The Daughter
Eduard Fernández – Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea
Luis Tosar – Maixabel
Best Actress
Blanca Portillo – Maixabel (WINNER)
Lasa Emma Suárez – Josephine
Petra Martínez – That Was Life
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Best Supporting Actor
Urko Olazabal – Maixabel (WINNER)
Fernando Albizu – The Good Boss
Celso Bugallo – The Good Boss
Manolo Solo – The Good Boss
Best Supporting Actress
Nora Navas – Libertad (WINNER)
Sonia Almarcha – The Good Boss
Aitana Sánchez-Gijón – Parallel Mothers
Milena Smit – Parallel Mothers
Best New Actor
Chechu Salgado – Outlaws (WINNER)
Óscar de la Fuente – The Good Boss
Tarik Rmili – The Good Boss
Jorge Motos – Lucas
Best New Actress
María Cerezuela – Maixabel (WINNER)
Ángela Cervantes – Girlfriends
Almudena Amor – The Good Boss
Nicolle García – Libertad
Best Original Screenplay
The Good Boss – Fernando León de Aranoa (WINNER)
Libertad – Clara Roquet
Maixabel – Icíar Bollaín, Isa Campo
Out of Sync – Juanjo Giménez Peña, Pere Altimira
Best Adapted Screenplay
Outlaws – Daniel Monzón, Jorge Guerricaechevarría; based on the novel Las leyes de la frontera by Javier Cercas (WINNER)
Ama – Júlia de Paz Solvas, Núria Dunjó López; based on the short film of the same name by Júlia de la Paz
The Belly of the Sea – Agustí Villaronga; based on the novel Ocean Sea by Alessandro Baricco
Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake – Benito Zambrano, Cristina Campos; based on the novel of the same name by Cristina Campos
Best Ibero-American Film
The Cordillera of Dreams, Chile (WINNER)
Song Without a Name, Peru
The Siamese Bond, Argentina
Los Lobos, Mexico
Best European Film
Another Round, Denmark (WINNER)
Bye Bye Morons, France
I’m Your Man, Germany
Promising Young Woman, United Kingdom
Best New Director
Clara Roquet – Libertad (WINNER)
Carol Rodríguez Colás – Girlfriends
Javier Marco Rico – Josephine
David Martín de los Santos – That Was Life
Best Animated Film
Valentina (WINNER)
Gora automatikoa
Mironins
Salvar el árbol (Zutik!)
Best Cinematography
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Kiko de la Rica (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Pau Esteve Birba
Libertad – Gris Jordana
Parallel Mothers – José Luis Alcaine
Best Editing
The Good Boss – Vanessa L. Marimbert (WINNER)
Below Zero – Antonio Frutos
Josephine – Miguel Doblado
Maixabel – Nacho Ruiz Capillas
Best Art Direction
The Good Boss – Cesar Macarrón (WINNER)
Parallel Mothers – Antxon Gómez
Maixabel – Mikel Serrano
Best Production Supervision
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Albert Espel, Kostas Seakianakis (WINNER)
Love Gets a Room – Óscar Vigiola
The Good Boss – Luis Gutiérrez
Maixabel – Guadalupe Balaguer Trelles
Best Sound
Out of Sync – Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Iván Marín, Pelayo Gutiérrez, Valeria Arcieri
Parallel Mothers – Sergio Bürmann, Laia Casanovas, Marc Orts
Maixabel – Alazne Ameztoy, Juan Ferro, Candela Palencia
Best Special Effects
The Vault – Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Raúl Romanillos, Míriam Piquer
The Grandmother – Raúl Romanillos, Ferran Piquer
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Àlex Villagrasa
Best Costume Design
Outlaws – Vinyet Escobar (WINNER)
Love Gets a Room – Alberto Valcárcel
The Good Boss – Fernando García
Maixabel – Clara Bilbao
Best Makeup and Hairstyles
Outlaws – Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Almudena Fonseca, Manolo García
Libertad – Eli Adánez, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Nacho Díaz
Maixabel – Karmele Soler, Sergio Pérez Berbel
Best Original Score
The Good Boss – Zeltia Montes (WINNER)
The Grandmother – Fatima Al Qadiri
Maixabel – Alberto Iglesias
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Arnau Bataller
Best Original Song
“Te espera el mar” by María José Llergo – Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea (WINNER)
“Burst Out” by Àngel Leiro, Jean-Paul Dupeyron, Xavier Capellas – Álbum de posguerra
“Que me busquen por dentro” by Antonio Orozco, Jordi Colell Pinillos – The Cover
“Las leyes de la frontera” by Alejandro García Rodríguez, Antonio Molinero León, Daniel Escortell Blandino, José Manuel Cabrera Escot, Miguel García Cantero – Outlaws
Best Fictional Short Film
Tótem loba (WINNER)
Farrucas
Mindanao
Votamos
Yalla
Best Animated Short Film
The Monkey (WINNER)
Nacer
Proceso de selección
Umbrellas
Best Documentary Film
Quién lo impide (WINNER)
The Return: Life After ISIS
Heroes. Silence and Rock and Roll
Tehran Blues
Best Documentary Short Film
Mama (WINNER)
Dajla: cine y olvido
Figurante
Ulisses
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
international
Berlin: Louis Hofmann on WWII Drama ‘The Forger’: “I Just Fell in love With This Character”
-
international
Berlin First-Look Image: Teenage Pressures and Prescription Drug Addiction in ‘Stay Awake’ (Exclusive)
-
-
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan Teaming for Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’ From ‘F9’ Writer, ‘King Richard’ Producers (Exclusive)
-
International
Berlin: Cambodia’s Rithy Panh on Overcoming Pandemic Despair With ‘Everything Will Be OK’
-
Netflix
Kanye “Ye” West Makes Surprise Appearance at Screening of Netflix Doc ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’