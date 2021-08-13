‘Spawn’ Movie Gets ‘Broken City’ Scribe as New Writer (Exclusive)

The long-in-the-works Spawn movie is back in action.

Brian Tucker, who penned the 2013 Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg crime thriller Broken City, has been hired to write the script for the feature project.

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions is behind the feature which has Todd McFarlane, the creator of the comic and character, attached as director.

Blum and McFarlane are producing. Carla Hacken is executive producing.

The project has been percolating since 2017 and, at one point, had Jamie Foxx attached to star as the titular character and Jeremy Renner as a detective nicknamed Twitch. However, because time has passed since their initial boarding, it is unclear if the actors are still involved. Insiders say they could be re-approached after a script is written. McFarlane wrote the initial script which attracted the actors.

Spawn is centered on a black-ops agent who is betrayed and murdered and his soul sent to hell for all the innocents he killed. While there, he makes a deal with a demon who allows him to return to the earthly plane and his wife. However, five years have now passed, and his wife has moved on, while he is a disfigured and superpowered spawn of hell.

The comic was adapted into a 1997 New Line horror-action movie that starred Michael Jai White, as well as a late-1990s HBO cartoon series.

Spawn, the comic, launched in 1992 with McFarlane one of the founders of Image Comics. The title has been published continuously since, making it the longest-running indie.

McFarlane is currently trying to expand the Spawn universe on the publishing side and is weeks away from releasing the first issue of King Spawn. The comic has set records as over 497,000 copies have been ordered on the distributor level.

Tucker, who is also writing the remake of The Fugitive for Warner Bros., is repped by Verve and attorney David Fox.