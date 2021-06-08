‘Spawn’s Universe’ Sets Sales Milestone for Image Comics

Comic book creator Todd McFarlane has spawned a new hit. Spawn’s Universe No. 1, which is due out June 23, has sold 211,000 ahead of its release, making it publisher Image Comics’ biggest No. 1 issue of the 21st century.

“I always come at it with mixed feelings. As the creator, you always are ecstatic when you do something and it’s successful,” McFarlane tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Then I also have this other half. I’m also president of Image Comics and I wish I was in the 50th spot, which would have meant we had 50 others.”

McFarlane, who became a comics superstar in the ’80s with his work on Marvel’s Spider-Man before co-founding Image, sees the one-issue Spawn’s Universe as a way to build out a shared universe of characters. It will lead into August’s King Spawn No. 1 and October’s Gunslinger Spawn, followed by the December teamup book The Scorched. Image is bullish on those titles, saying they are on track to also top 200,000 in sales each.

McFarlane created Spawn in 1992, with the mainline Spawn series earning him a Guinness World Records title for longest-running creator-owned series in 2019 with No. 300. He is currently developing a Blumhouse-produced Spawn feature, which he is set to direct. Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner are attached to star. Though that has been in the works since 2017, McFarlane says more news on that front is forthcoming.

“We’ve been moving. Probably not as fast as we would have liked during the pandemic, but motion has been there,” says the creator.

Below are the list of Image’s top-selling first issues of this century.

1: Spawn’s Universe No. 1 topped 211,000 for June 2021

2: Crossover No. 1 topped 150,000 in November 2020

3: Battle of the Planets No. 1 topped 145,000 in August 2002

4: Nocterra No. 1 topped 140,000 in March 2021

5: Jupiter’s Legacy No. 1 topped 125,000 in April 2013

6: Masters of the Universe No. 1 topped 112,000 in November 2002

7: The Walking Dead Deluxe No. 1 topped 100,000 in October 2020

8: Department of Truth No. 1 topped 100,000 in September 2020

9: G.I. Joe/Transformers No. 1 topped 98,000 in June 2003

10: Outcast by Kirkman and Azeceta No. 1 topped 85,000 in June 2014