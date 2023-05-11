‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Tracking for Huge $70M-$80M Box Office Opening

Sony Animation’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is looking in great shape, according to early box office tracking.

The sequel to best animated feature Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should enjoy a domestic debut of $70 million to $80 million over the June 2-4 weekend, according to sources with access to research data.

In 2018, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-produced Into the Spider-Verse opened to $35.6 million domestically on its way to becoming a box-office sensation and topping out at $384.2 million worldwide.

Across the Spider-Verse again follows Marvel’s Miles Morales/Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, set across the multiverse of Spider-People. New voice castmembers include Issa Rae (Jessica Drew).

Lord and Miller are returning as producers and writers, with David Callaham also writing the screenplay.

The movie will be followed by another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, in 2024.

Thursday’s tracking reports also brought revised forecasts for several other high-profile films. The Little Mermaid‘s estimated opening has increased from $110 million to between $115 million and $120 million (the Disney live-action pic opens over Memorial Day). Fast X, which debuts on June 19, is looking to open to $67 million to $70 million.