‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Delays Release to June 2023

Sony Pictures is rearranging its release calendar.
The studio announced Wednesday it is pushing back the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from Oct. 7 to June 2, 2023.
Sony’s live-action/CGI musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — based on the book series by Bernard Waber — will instead open over the Oct. 7-9 weekend (Lyle, Lyle had been dated for Nov. 18, 2022.)
From the brain trust of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first of a two-part sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which pushed the boundaries of animation and collected a best animated Oscar.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II, has landed a release date of March 29, 2024, Sony said Wednesday. (“Part One” has been dropped from the title of the 2023 movie.)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse once again voice stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man who is transported to another universe, where he comes in contact with Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).
Sony also revealed that Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comic character, will open on July 7, 2023, while The Equalizer 3 will hit the big screen on Sept. 2023.
More to come.
