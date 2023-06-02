‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Swings to $17.4M in Box Office Previews

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has wasted no time in spinning an impressive web at the box office.

The sequel grossed $17.4 million in Thursday previews, the second-best showing ever for an animated title (that’s not exactly a surprise, considering the pic is playing older than a traditional kids animated movie).

The sequel to best animated feature Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should enjoy a domestic debut of $80 million or more over the June 2-4 weekend.

In 2018, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-produced Into the Spider-Verse opened to $35.6 million domestically on its way to becoming a box office sensation and topping out at $384.2 million worldwide.

Across the Spider-Verse again follows Marvel’s Miles Morales/Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, set across the multiverse of Spider-People. New voice castmembers include Issa Rae (Jessica Drew).

Lord and Miller are returning as producers and writers, with David Callaham also writing the screenplay.

The movie will be followed by another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, in 2024.