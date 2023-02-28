‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Enlists ‘Deadpool’ Actor Karan Soni

Karan Soni is crossing universes. The actor, known for his work in the Deadpool movies, is jumping into Marvel’s animated side with a voice role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Soni will voice Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man known as Spider-Man India. One Take News first reported his casting.

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It once again voice-stars Shameik Moore as Spider-Man/Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen. Sony has the feature slated for a June 2 bow, in the thick of summer movie season.

The first film was praised for its unique animation style and for diving into the multiverse years before it became a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC’s The Flash movie (which is due out a few weeks after Across the Spider-Verse).

Across the Spider-Verse hails from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, with screenplay credits going to Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Dave Callaham. Soni joins a voice cast that also includes Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

Last week, THR debuted a look at Funko Pop figures inspired by Across the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Man India.

Soni played cab driver (and friend of Deadpool) Dopinder opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. His voice work includes Trolls World Tour and Strange World. The actor is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.