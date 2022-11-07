×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Adds Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk

The actor joins Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld in the sequel to 'Into the Spider-Verse.'

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya is swinging into the Spider-Verse.

The actor, last seen having a close encounter in Jordan Peele’s Nope, has joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the feature, which is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.  Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg are producing.

Related Stories

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
Movie News

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Delays Release to June 2023

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Michelle Morgan
TV

Phil Lord, Chris Miller Set 'Western' Comedy at IMDb TV

Plot details are being kept secret but Miles Morales (Shameik Moore),  Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, is forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain.

Kaluuya will voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. The character is a more recent Marvel Comics creation, having first appeared in 2015 from writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel. Brown is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his dimensional universe.

The film’s cast also includes returning actors Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee. Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are among the newcomers.

Lord and Miller will be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

Into the Spider-Verse directors Peter Ramsey and Bob Persichetti are acting as executive producers, alongside Aditya Sood.

Across the Spider-Verse is the second of a planned trilogy with a third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, set to be released March 29, 2024.

Kaluuya won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah and was nominated for his breakout performance in Peel’s Get Out.

He is repped by Entertainment 360, B-Side, and Johnson Shapiro.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Courtesy of Olivier Coipel/Marvel Comics

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad