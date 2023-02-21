‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Pop! Figures Coming From Funko (Exclusive)

It’s been more than four long years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse first hit theaters, but Spider-fans and animation fans will finally get another dose of the Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen when the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, swings into theaters June 2.

Funko, the toy company known for its endless array of vinyl figurines and bobbleheads, is getting into the action by itself tapping into the Spider-Verse for a new collection that the company is unveiling Tuesday.

And just as Across the Spider-Verse will showcase a myriad of Spider-characters from all sorts of alternate dimensions, this new collection does the same. From Spider-Punk to Spider-Woman to Spider-Man India, this collection is likely to tingle at least one of your senses.

The main line includes 3.75-inch figures of Miles Morales in and out of costume, and ditto for Gwen Stacy. There are also figures of Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Byte and Scarlet Spider. And collectors get villain figures with The Spot and a Medieval version of The Vulture. The figures will sell for $12.00 each.

It wouldn’t be Funko if there weren’t some exclusives. The heavy hitter in this case is Pop Jumbo Spider-Man that will retail for $40 and be only for sale at Target. Other exclusives will be available at retailers such as Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Five Below and For Your Entertainment.

Sony is releasing Across the Spider-Verse, which is directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord and Chris Miller wrote the script along with Dave Callaham. Lord and Miller also produce with Amy Pascal and Avi Arad.

Shameik Moore is back to voice Morales with Hailee Steinfeld returning as Stacy.

Check out an exclusive first-look at the figures below.

Courtesy of Funko

