‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Says He Would Put His “Entire Being” Into Playing Miles Morales in Live-Action

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, swings into theaters this weekend.

The voice cast recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to chat all about the new movie and what the future could hold for stars like Shameik Moore, who has previously said he would “absolutely” be interested in playing his character Miles Morales in a live-action film.

Some fans online have expressed concerns that the 28-year-old actor might be too old to portray the teen superhero, but thanks to the nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the possibility of an older Morales popping up somewhere in the MCU can’t be ruled out.

“I guess you would get more than the voice if I was to play it,” Moore told THR when asked how he would approach taking on the role in live-action compared to animation. “I would get in shape, take the time to really slim, slim, slim up. Shave this beard. Go into afro-mode, take out the braids. And I would just put my entire being into that performance.”

Producer Amy Pascal previously told THR Miles will indeed come to live-action, but it would be after his journey wraps up in animation.

Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of Spider-Woman a.k.a Gwen Stacy, recently told THR that playing the character in live-action would be an easy “yes” for her.

Across the Spider-Verse also lets viewers get to know Gwen Stacy better. Steinfeld opened up about what it was like bringing more of her character’s story to the screen in this film in compared to the first movie.

“I was thrilled to hear and discover that more of her story was going to be a part of this one,” Steinfeld said. “What I loved so much is that the filmmakers, it was very clear that they understood that she has this very, very bold voice that wasn’t about to go unheard.”

The new film also features more of Morales’ parents, voiced by fellow returning actors Luna Lauren Vélez and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Bringing this Latina mom in this animated movie with her son who’s Afro-Latino, I feel so lucky,” Vélez said of getting to show more of Morales’ relationship with his mother in this film. “I feel privileged. I feel so fortunate to be part of this incredible universe.”

“It feels reflective, because we know this family,” Henry added. “This is who we are. This is a reflection of the families that are going to come and see this.”

Vélez and Henry revealed that, even though they play a married couple in the film, they recorded all their scenes separately. However, that was not the case for Moore, Steinfeld and the voice of Peter B. Parker, Jake Johnson, who got to record some of their scenes in pairs.

“It’s a way richer experience with other people,” Johnson told THR when asked how going in the booth with other actors compares to doing so alone. “You get to create your character opposite them.”

“Working … with Jake, it’s like pure comedy,” Moore added. “It really is nice to be able to look at them [while recording].”

“You feel it so much more,” Steinfeld said.

The stars shared that while Moore has gotten to record opposite both Steinfeld and Johnson, the voices behind Spider-Woman and Peter B. Parker haven’t stepped into the booth together, yet. Steinfeld and Johnson say they both would love to record with each other in the future. Perhaps for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? The third film in the series is dated to hit theaters next spring.

Watch the video above for more from the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.