‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Second Trailer Reveals Multitude of Spider-People

Sony dropped the second trailer for its upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Wednesday night and it features a more detailed look at the “elite crew with all the best Spider-people.”

The nearly three-minute trailer begins with Miles Morales/Spider-Man’s encounter with the multiverse traversing The Spot. It also sees Gwen Stacy introducing Miles to a whole host of new Spider-people at a building, that gives off a Citadel of Ricks vibe.

We also get a prolonged look at Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 who challenges Miles’ sense of morality and ethics. And with the seemingly infinite number of Spider-people, the filmmakers couldn’t resist dropping in the Spider-Man pointing meme.

The sequel’s returning voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis. Additionally, Across the Spider-Verse will see Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk. Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are also among the film’s starry sequel voice ensemble.

The movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Powers, with Lord and Miller writing alongside Dave Callaham. Lord, Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg are producing. Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Aditya Sood, Rodney Rothman, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis are executive producers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first of a two-part sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, is set to release in theaters on June 2, 2023.