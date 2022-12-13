‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Promises a Sea of New Web-Slingers for Latest Multiverse Adventure

A new look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped on Tuesday, teasing a whole new web of colorful spidey adventures.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer offers one of the fullest glimpses at the latest chapter of Miles Morales’ hero’s journey, which sees him reunite with Gwen Stacy on a trip through the multiverse. There he discovers more Spider-People all charged with protecting the existence of that multiverse, but when they can’t agree on how to handle their latest threat, The Spot, Miles will once again find himself unpacking what means to be a young hero.

“Wherever you go from here you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me,” Rio, Miles’ mother, can be seen telling him in the trailer. “Make sure he never forgets where he came from. And he never doubts that he’s loved. And he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn’t belong there.”

Teased in the trailer is Across the Spider-Verse‘s new dimension-driven storyline, which co-writer and producer Christopher Miller previously said “really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style, and to be able to push the folks at ImageWorks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand.”

In a November interview with Empire magazine, Miller got more specific, noting that the two dimensions previously teased in the December 2021 first look, “were what’s called Earth-50101, which we’re calling ‘Mumbattan’ — that’s based on an Indian comic-book look — and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099’s world.”

“That’s based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like,” he continued, after noting the film will feature six dominant art styles compared to the first film’s one. “There’s also Gwen’s world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolor-wash style that’s reminiscent of the covers of her comic books.”

In a separate interview with Total Film published Monday ahead of the trailer’s release, director Kemp Powers revealed that The Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, is the primary villain of the next two movies. “The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse.”

“Let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways,” he added.

The sequel’s returning voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis. Additionally, Across the Spider-Verse will see Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk. Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are also among the film’s starry sequel voice ensemble.

The movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Powers, with Lord and Miller writing alongside Dave Callaham. Lord, Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg are producing. Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Aditya Sood, Rodney Rothman, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis are executive producers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first of a two-part sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, is set to release in theaters on June 2, 2023.