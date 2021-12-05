‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Unveils First-Look Footage

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans’ spidey senses were tingling on Saturday when Sony unveiled the title to the sequel as well as the first footage at Brazil Comic Con.

The sequel will be called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), with the title revealing this film will be a chapter in a two-part story.

The sequel once again centers on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who is transported to another universe, where he comes in contact with Miguel O’hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099. O’hara voiced by Oscar Isaac and was teased in the post-credits scene of the first film. Miles Morales will also team with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) as well as a new team of Spider-folks to face off against a powerful villain. Issa Rae is also among the cast.

Into The Spider-Verse was a groundbreaking film that combined a unique animation style and multiple Spider-themed characters into one film. It was also praised for its themes of inclusion and went on to win the Oscar for best animated feature. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation are behind the series.

Joaquim Dos Santos Kemp Powers Justin K. Thompson direct the sequel, from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Lord and Miller produce along with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) hits theaters Oct. 7, 2022.

In addition to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony unveiled a new scene from Morbius, the Marvel film starring Jared Leto. Morbius arrives on Jan. 28, 2022.