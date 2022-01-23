Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Jurassic World,’ ‘Lion King’ on All-Time Global List

Holdovers Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream led a quiet weekend at the U.S. box office amid the ongoing omicron surge and a lack of high-profile new movies.

Still, No Way Home made headlines on the global stage as it passed up 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66 billion) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) to become the No. 6 film of all time worldwide with $1.69 billion in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation.

In North America, Sony and Marvel’s No Way Home returned to No. 1 in its sixth weekend with an estimated $14.1 million from 3,705 theaters for a domestic total of $721 million, the fourth-best showing of all time.

Overseas, it grossed another $27.7 million from 63 markets for a foreign tally of $970.1 million.

Scream, from Paramount and Spyglass, fell to No. 2 in its second outing domestically with $12.4 million from 3,666 cinemas for a pleasing domestic total of $51.3 million and $84.9 million globally. The pic has successfully relaunched the classic slasher franchise after a long hiatus.

Universal and Illumination’s Sing 2 also stayed high up on the chart in its fifth weekend, placing third with $5.7 million from 3,434 locations for a domestic cume of $128.4 million.

Internationally, Sing 2 earned $12.6 million from 55 markets for a foreign cume of $112.8 million and $241.1 million worldwide.

The new Christian Western romance drama Redeeming Love, released nationwide in 1,903 theaters with little fanfare, placed fourth domestically with $3.7 million. The movie, directed by D.J. Caruso, is produced by Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Mission Pictures and distributed by Universal.

Redeeming Love, set against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush, did best in the South.

The weekend’s other new wide release, The King’s Daughter, couldn’t crack the $1 million mark and instead earned an estimated $700,000 from 2,170 theaters. The fantasy royal drama, from Gravitas Ventures and placing No. 8, stars Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker.

The King’s Man, from 20th Century and Disney, rounded out the top five with an estimated $1.8 million. Globally, it jumped the $100 million mark to finish Sunday with a worldwide total of $105.3 million.