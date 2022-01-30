Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Wins Slow Weekend Amid Omicron Surge

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home topped the domestic box office chart in its seventh weekend as moviegoing continued to lag amid a surge in COVID-29 cases due to the omicron variant.

No Way Home grossed an estimated $11 million for the Jan. 28-30 weekend to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $735 million, the fourth-best showing of all time, not adjusted for inflation. Internationally, the superhero sensation has passed the $1 billion mark. The movie’s global total sits at $1.74 billion, the sixth best showing ever, a milestone that was reached without playing in China.

In North America, there were no new nationwide offerings at the box office as a result of omicron. Earlier this month, Sony announced it was delaying the release of Jared Leto’s Morbius from Jan. 28 to April 1.

After No Way Home, Paramount and Spyglass’ Scream reboot placed No. 2 in its third weekend with an estimated $7.3 million for a domestic tally of $62.1 million.

Universal and Illumination’s Sing 2 also stayed high up on the chart in its sixth weekend, placing third with $4.8 million for a domestic cume of $134.5 million, making it the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic, as Disney continues to send their animated fare to Disney+.

The Christian Western romance drama Redeeming Love, held at No. 4 in its second weekend with an estimated $1.85 million for a domestic cume of $6.5 million. The movie, directed by D.J. Caruso, is produced by Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Mission Pictures and distributed by Universal.

The King’s Man, from 20th Century and Disney, once again rounded out the top five with an estimated $1.8 million domestically for a North American total of $34 million and a global gross of $114.4 million.

Elsewhere, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley saw a nice bump as it reversed course and offered a black-and-white version of the pic in hundreds of theaters across the U.S. The Searchlight Pictures release earned north of $530,000 from 1,103 theaters, a gain of more than 130 percent from the previous weekend.

However, Nightmare Alley — which is making a big awards play — still may not have earned enough to crack the top 10 chart despite the black-and-white push.