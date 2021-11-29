Marvel and Sony Planning More ‘Spider-Man’ Beyond ‘No Way Home,’ Says Producer Amy Pascal

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is staying put in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to producer Amy Pascal. Sony and Marvel Studios are weeks away from unveiling Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest co-production between the two studios, and Pascal says there are more plans for Holland, Sony and the Kevin Feige-run Marvel to collaborate.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said an in interview with Fandango published Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony insiders note though the studio has a strong relationship with Holland and Feige and hopes to continue their collaboration, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this phase.

No Way Home debuts Dec. 17 and follows Homecoming (2017) and Far From Home (2019), which earned $1.1 billion worldwide and stands as Sony’s highest-grossing film ever.

Sony, which has long controlled the film rights to Spider-Man, made five films starring the hero from 2002-14, three directed by Sam Raimi and two from filmmaker Marc Webb. In 2015, a year after Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) underpformed at the box office, Marvel and Sony unveiled an unprecedented partnership that allowed Spider-Man to appear in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War (2016) and would see Feige and Marvel produce a series of Spider-Man films released by Sony. The deal not only put Spider-man in the MCU, it made him a central figure and allowed him to interact with its other characters, seeing him have a major role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

The Sony-Marvel deal fell apart not too long after the release of Far From Home, spilling into the public arena and causing much hand-wringing amongst Spider-Man fans. (Holland even called then-CEO Bob Iger to ask him to work something out with Sony). In September 2019, Sony and Marvel unveiled they had reached a new deal that would allow Holland to complete his trilogy and also appear in one more MCU film.

In addition to its Spider-Man films, Sony has its own universe of Marvel characters, with Jared Leto’s Morbius due out next year and a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the works. The studio has found success with Tom Hardy as Venom, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage including a post-credits scene that saw the character enter the MCU, apparently setting up a showdown with Spider-Man that may be further teased in No Way Home, which deals with villains from different universes joining the MCU.

No Way Home, from director Jon Watts, also stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as returning Spider-Man villain actors Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro).