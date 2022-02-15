Box Office Milestone: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ Domestically

Spider-Man: No Way Home has ensnared Avatar in its web.

The Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster on Monday passed up Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation, according to the studio. Sony partnered with Marvel on the blockbuster.

The webslinger finished the day with a domestic total of $761 million. Avatar earned $760.5 million (that includes rereleases).

Globally, however, Avatar remains the No. 1 film of all time worldwide after earning $2.84 billion throughout the course of its lifetime. Avengers: Endgame ranks No. 2, after earning $2.79 billion.

No Way Home is by no means a slouch. Internationally, it has grossed $1.047 billion for a global total of $1.8 billion to rank as No. 6 on the chart of top-grossing films worldwide.

The milestone is all the more impressive considering the superhero pic has not played in theaters in China, which presently ranks as the world’s biggest box office market.

Domestically, the list of top-grossing movies is led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million), followed by Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million).

No Way Home has shattered one record after another since debuting on the big screen in mid-December. The movie is the first Hollywood tentpole to do pre-pandemic-level business (and then some).