‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hurtles Past $1B at Global Box Office in Pandemic-Era First

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s web keeps giving.

On Sunday, the superhero blockbuster became the first film of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

And it accomplished the feat in near-record time. Avengers: Endgame is No. 1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11 days) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days). Sunday is No Way Home‘s 12th day in release.

No Way Home has shattered numerous records since beginning its exclusive theatrical run and has dominated the Christmas box office.

On Christmas Eve, it became Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time after finishing Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million).

The tentpole is the 49th film to cross $1 billion and only the second Spider-Man pic — or Sony release — to do so after Spider-Man: Far From Home, which topped out at $1.1 billion in 2019.

More to come.