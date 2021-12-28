‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Crosses $500M Domestically in First for Sony

Year-end blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film in the history of Sony Pictures to cross the $500 million mark at the domestic box office.

The tentpole, made in association with Marvel Studios, achieved the milestone on Tuesday after earning another $24.8 million on Monday to bring its 11-day domestic total to $495.1 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

No Way Home is the hero of the year-end box office. The pic has shattered numerous records since its debut nearly two weeks ago. On Sunday, it became the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle past the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office. And it did so in near-record time, or 12 days.

The corridor between Christmas and New Year’s is historically a big week for moviegoing. The box office, however, is still lagging overall compared to pre-pandemic times as COVID-19 cases surge again due to the omicron variant.

Holding steady at No. 2 on Monday was Universal and Illumination’s Sing 2, which earned a solid $7.8 million from 3,892 locations for a six-day domestic tally of $47.1 million. Sing 2, buoyed by an A+ CinemaScore, is good news for family films.

Titles relying on consumers 35 and older continue to have a difficult time. That includes The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man, both of which disappointed in their openings over the long Christmas holiday (Dec. 22-25).

Matrix Resurrections, from Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, came in third Monday with $1.7 million from 3,552 theaters for a six-day domestic cume of roughly $23 million.

The Matrix reboot opened simultaneously on HBO Max, likely dampening its box office.

20th Century and Disney’s King’s Man followed in fourth place on Monday with $1.4 million from 3,180 theaters for a six-day cume of $11 million.

King’s Man and Matrix needed to make a strong showing among older male moviegoers in particular, but Spider-Man is proving to be tough competition.

Christian offering American Underdog, a hit in the Midwest and South, rounded out the top five with a Monday gross of $1.3 million from 2,813 cinemas for an impressive three-day domestic total of $7.2 million. Lionsgate and faith-based filmmakers the Erwin brothers opened the movie on Christmas Day.

Like Sing 2 — and No Way Home — American Underdog received a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences.

At the specialty box office, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza held well after expanding nationwide into 786 cinemas on Dec. 25. The awards contender earned $491,000 on Monday for an early total of $3.7 million.