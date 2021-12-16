‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Defies U.K. Omicron Surge With ‘No Time to Die’-Besting Opening Day Haul

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be spreading across the U.K., seeing West End shows postponed and forcing people to cancel Christmas parties as the government considers imposing tighter restrictions, but it seemingly hasn’t had any impact on the most anticipated superhero release of the year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home landed an opening day box office of 7.6 million pounds ($10.1 million) across the U.K. and Ireland on Wednesday, according to figures from the U.K. Cinema Association, a sizable jump on the 4.8 million pounds ($6.4 million) first day recorded by the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, in late September, which was then the biggest in two years.

No Time to Die is the year’s biggest performer by some margin in the U.K., where its total box office is just shy of 100 million pounds. Having overtaken Avatar and Spectre, the film is now fast-approaching Skyfall‘s 103.2 million pounds as the second highest-grossing film of all time (Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains in top spot with 123.5 million pounds).

Spider-Man: No Way Home still has some way to go to come close to matching Bond, however, which is known for having box office staying power compared to other films. After 11 weeks, No Time to Die is currently in eighth position.

Impressive as it may be, No Way Home‘s haul is still considerably short of the U.K.’s biggest opening day box office of all time, a record that belongs to Avengers: End Game, which earned 11.9 million pounds in April 2019.