‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands at No. 4 on All-Time Box Office List

Spider-Man: No Way Home has spun a history-making web at the domestic box office.

The Sony and Marvel Studios superhero blockbuster on Monday became the fourth top-grossing film of all time — not adjusted for inflation — after passing up Black Panther to finish the day with $702.7 million in ticket sales, according to final numbers for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

No Way Home is among only five films to earn $700 million or more domestically after Black Panther ($700.4 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), Avengers Endgame ($858.4 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million).

The performance of No Way Home, both in North America and overseas, is all the more remarkable considering the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Globally, No Way Home sits at No. 8 on the all-time list of top-grossing films, with north of $1.63 billion in revenue as of Monday.

There are several factors why the latest Spidey installment won’t achieve the same record levels worldwide as it has domestically, including the ongoing pandemic and the fact that it has yet to receive a release date in China.

In North America, No Way Home will likely remain at No. 4. To climb any higher would mean overtaking Avatar, whose lifetime gross of $760.5 million includes more than $11 million in re-release grosses.

No Way Home is the first film of the COVID-19 era to do pre-pandemic level business, thanks in large part to male moviegoers between the ages of 18 and 34.

Below is a complete list of the top 10-grossing films at the domestic box office, not adjusted for inflation.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $936.7 million

Avengers: Endgame — $858.5 million

Avatar: $760.5 million

Spider-Man: No Way Home — $702.7 million

Black Panther — $700.4 million

Avengers: Infinity War — $678.8 million

Titanic — $659.4 million

Jurassic World — $652.4 million

The Avengers — $623.4 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $620.2 million