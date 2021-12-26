‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony’s Top-Grossing Pic of All Time at U.S. Box Office

Another day, another milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sony and Marvel’s superhero sensation earned $19.7 million on Christmas Eve to finish Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales and become Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million).

To boot, No Way Home is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, a pandemic-era first. The pic will achieve the milestone on Sunday, if not Christmas Day, after finishing Friday with north of $900 million worldwide.

The latest Spidey pic is one of the fastest films to cross the $1 billion threshold. Avengers: Endgame is No. 1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12). Christmas Day is No Way Home‘s 11th day in release.

Spider-No Way Home, as expected, is dominating the Christmas box office, although Sing 2, from Universal and Illumination, is no slouch and should post a five-day opening of $40 million. The animated family film opened Wednesday opposite The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man, both of which are struggling. (Matrix is also available on HBO Max.)

Full weekend estimates will be released Sunday morning.