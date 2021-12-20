×
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Box Office Records Broken

The superhero pic is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' MARVEL

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered numerous records in its box office debut and is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow.

The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in North America and $340.8 million overseas, per Sony numbers released Monday morning.

If all goes as planned, the film will be the first title in two years to clear the $1 billion mark at the global box office by the end of its run. Another tidbit: Nine out of every 10 moviegoers turned out to watch the webslinger, according to analytics firm EntTelligence.

No Way Home, reuniting director Jon Watts and Spidey star Tom Holland, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies and includes previous villain actors Willem Dafoe (2002’s Spider-Man), Alfred Molina (2004’s Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Foxx (2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The movie’s cast also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Benedict Wong (alongside several surprise stars).

Below are the records set by Spider-Man: No Way Home, not adjusted for inflation.

Third-Biggest Worldwide Opening of All Time
The only films to open higher were Avengers: Endgame ($1.2 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5 million). No Way Home supplanted The Fate of the Furious ($541.9 million) to take the No. 3 spot. Excluding China, No Way Home ranks as the No. 2 opening of all time behind Endgame.

Biggest Worldwide Opening of All Time for Sony’s Columbia Pictures
Spider-Man 3 in 2007 was the previous biggest ($381.7 million).

Second-Biggest Domestic Debut of All Time
Avengers: Endgame leads the list of top openings with $357 million. No Way Home edged out Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6 million) to place second, followed by Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220 million) and Jurassic World ($208.8 million).

Biggest December Opening of All Time
Spidey supplanted Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened to $529 million in 2015.

A+ CinemaScore
No Way Home is only the fourth live-action superhero film to receive the coveted audience grade after The Avengers, Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame.

International Highlights
Biggest opening of all time in Mexico with a five-day debut of $32.4 million. Second-biggest opening of all time in India for a Hollywood title ($18.2 million). Third-biggest opening weekend ever in Australia ($18.7 million), and fifth-biggest in Russia ($17.4 million in Russia). Among smaller markets, the biggest No. 1 opening weekend ever in the Ukraine ($2.4 million) and Turkey ($1.4 million).

Upcoming openings include Japan (Jan. 7), while a date for China has yet to be announced.

