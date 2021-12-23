Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Feel the Christmas Spirit

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home continued to dominate the box office on Wednesday, grossing $27.8 million and making life tough for male-skewing Christmas pics The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man.

The Matrix and King’s Man installments both joined the holiday parade on Wednesday alongside Universal and Illumination’s animated film Sing 2, which fared the best of the three new offerings with a solid $8.1 million from 3,892 locations.

Warner Bros.’ Matrix Resurrections followed in third-place with an opening day gross of roughly $6.5 million from 3,552 theaters. The Lana Wachowski-directed movie is also available on HBO Max, likely dampening is box office prospects. Overseas, where Resurrections is getting a traditional theatrical release, it has grossed $18.9 million to date.

Matthew Vaughn’s long-delayed King’s Man installment, from 20th Century and Disney, came in No. 4 with a muted opening day gross of $2.2 million from 3,180 theaters.

The corridor between Christmas and New Years is historically a huge boon for moviegoing, but the box office — outside of Spider-Man: No Way Home — has yet to make a full recovery from the pandemic. And worries over the growing omicron variant aren’t helping matters.

No Way Home finished Sunday with a staggering domestic total of $356.5 million, the best six-day total in the history of Sony and the third-biggest of any film, and more than $813 billion worldwide. The film will soon become the first movie of the pandemic era to cross $1 billion.

It’s too early to predict where these four films will land by Sunday.

Spider-Man will no doubt provide the most cheer after scoring the second-biggest opening of all time last weekend with a domestic gross of $260 million.

Sing 2, a sequel to the 2016 film, is a jukebox musical comedy voiced by returning stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Offerman. Newcomers include Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright and Bono.

Matrix Resurrections hopes to revive the long-dormant franchise and is set 60 years after the events in The Matrix Revolutions (2003). Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith all return, while new stars include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The King’s Man is the third title in the British spy franchise, and is a prequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service. The ensemble cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou.