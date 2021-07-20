‘Spider-Verse’ Director Rodney Rothman, MGM Alum Adam Rosenberg Launch Banner Modern Magic

Adam Rosenberg, the former co-president of production at MGM, and Rodney Rothman, the writer-director who won an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are partnering to launch a production banner Modern Magic, with a focus on both live-action and animation.

Modern Magic has a slate of 20 projects— both feature films and series— in various stages of development, based on original concepts and intellectual property. One such project is an original animated feature inspired by the music of the late rapper Juice WRLD, written by Daily Show correspondent and comedian Jaboukie Young-White. Modern Magic will produce in conjunction with executive producers John Janick, Steve Berman and Tony Seyler, on behalf of Interscope Films, and with Carmela Wallace, Peter Jideonwo and Lil Bibby representing Juice WRLD’s estate.

Another project, titled Nuevo Rico, is being developed as an animated feature based on the SXSW award-winning animated short film by Kris Mercado of the same name. The project is set in a psychedelic future version of Puerto Rico, where a brother and sister stumble upon a secret that propels them to Reggaetón stardom, but they soon discover that their newfound fame comes at a deep price.

Also on the Modern Magic slate is a live-action-comedy feature being written by actress and comedian Quinta Brunson for Sony Pictures.

“Helping lead the team that made Into the Spider-Verse was a life-altering experience that forever changed what I thought was possible,” said Rothman. “We’ve started Modern Magic to keep going and see what else a motivated, ragtag group of artists can accomplish when they take the leap.”

“Our projects are designed to sit at the intersection of entertainment, culture and technology, and what we do in animation feeds into our distinct take on live-action,” added Rosenberg.

While at MGM, Rosenberg oversaw projects like the Creed films (he will act as an executive producer on the third Creed), as well as upcoming titles that include Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. He stepped down from his post at MGM in May 2020, shortly after Michael De Luca was installed as chairman of the motion picture group.

Rodman is a veteran feature comedy writer and producer whose feature credits include 22 Jump Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Get Him to the Greek. Additional projects outside of Modern Magic include 24 Jump Street, which Rothman wrote and is attached to direct.

Said Rothman of the franchise installment: “It’s taken us so long to pull together we decided to skip over 23 Jump Street and pick up the story one movie later.”

Modern Magic is repped by UTA, Rothman by Ziffren Brittenham, and Rosenberg by McKuin Frankel