Oscars: Steven Spielberg, Daniels, Martin McDonagh Nominated for Multiple Awards

Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, Todd Field and the directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were among those nominated in multiple categories for the 95th Academy Awards when nominations were announced Tuesday.

Everything Everywhere All at Once led the 2023 Oscars pack with 11 total nominations. This included three apiece for filmmakers Kwan and Scheinert, who were nominated for best picture, director and original screenplay.

Following closely behind in the nominations tally was The Banshees of Inisherin with nine. Director McDonagh was the recipient of three of those, with the filmmaker, who won an Oscar in 2005 for his short film Six Shooter, nominated for best picture, director and original screenplay.

Similarly represented in those three categories is Spielberg for his loosely autobiographical film The Fabelmans, which notched seven total Oscar nominations. Additionally, Todd Field is up for picture, director and original screenplay for Tár, which tallied six nominations.

Triangle of Sadness filmmaker Östlund was nominated for best director and original screenplay. The film itself collected three nominations, including best picture. Also landing two noms was Tony Kushner, who was recognized for his work on The Fabelmans in the best picture and original screenplay categories.

In a unique situation this year is Andy Nelson, who was nominated for two different projects. The recording mixer picked up nominations in the sound category for his work on both The Batman and Elvis.

The complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees can be seen here, and check out THR’s awards hub for up-to-date news and analysis. The ceremony airs live Sunday, March 12, on ABC.