‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Headed to Starz

The film starring Chris Rock and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman will launch on Starz on Oct. 8 after opening in theaters on May 14.

Courtesy of Brooke Palmer/Lionsgate

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ horror thriller Spiral: From The Book of Saw will launch exclusively on Starz on October 8, in time for Halloween, as its first U.S. pay window.

The booking on Lionsgate’s subscription VOD platform follows the new horror franchise chapter starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson opening in movie theaters on May 14. The Saw franchise pic headed to Starz is part of Lionsgate’s new theatrical output agreement with Starz for its Lionsgate and Summit label films.

Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw franchise, topped the box office two weeks in a row and is produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The Lionsgate and Starz marketing and publicity teams are jointly working on the horror pic’s multiphase rollout.

“Starz is excited to expand upon our recently announced theatrical output agreement with Lionsgate bringing more premium content to our subscribers ahead of schedule with Spiral and the blockbuster Saw franchise,” Starz president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman said in a statement.

Spiral centers on Rock, who plays Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran played by Samuel L. Jackson. Along with his rookie partner (Max Minghella), Banks takes charge of an investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.

