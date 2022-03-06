Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs and More Stars Hit the Blue Carpet

The stars of independent film and TV are in Santa Monica for the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards.

Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh, Regina Hall, Marlee Matlin Rosario Dawson and more are walking the blue carpet ahead of the ceremony, which is being hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

Kristen Stewart Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Regina Hall Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Questlove Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lily James Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Troy Kotsur Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Nick Offerman Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barry Jenkins Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Helen Hunt Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Taika Waititi Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

(L-R) Isabelle Fuhrman, Lauren Hadaway and Amy Forsyth Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jennifer Beals Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harvey Guillen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(L-R) Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Paulina Alexis Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Frankie Faison Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Frances Fisher Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Gordon Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Fox Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kali Reis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A’Ziah King Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sam Richardson Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janicza Bravo Leon Bennett/FilmMagic