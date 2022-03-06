×
Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs and More Stars Hit the Blue Carpet

Daveed Diggs, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh, Regina Hall, Rosario Dawson and other stars are in Santa Monica for the ceremony, which celebrates independent film and TV.

Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs
From left: Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and Daveed Diggs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (3)

The stars of independent film and TV are in Santa Monica for the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards.

Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh, Regina Hall, Marlee Matlin Rosario Dawson and more are walking the blue carpet ahead of the ceremony, which is being hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

Take a look at the photos below, and click here to follow along with the winners.

Lazy loaded image
Kristen Stewart Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Andrew Garfield Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Marlee Matlin Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Regina Hall Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Michelle Yeoh Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Questlove Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Lily James Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Sydney Sweeney Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Daveed Diggs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Troy Kotsur Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Rosario Dawson Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Lazy loaded image
Nick Offerman Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Colman Domingo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Barry Jenkins Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Helen Hunt Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Maggie Gyllenhaal Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Lazy loaded image
Taika Waititi Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Lazy loaded image
(L-R) Isabelle Fuhrman, Lauren Hadaway and Amy Forsyth Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Jennifer Beals Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Harvey Guillen Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Bob Odenkirk Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Lazy loaded image
(L-R) Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Paulina Alexis Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Frankie Faison Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Frances Fisher Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Rachel Sennott Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Molly Gordon Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lazy loaded image
Julia Fox Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Kali Reis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Sebastian Stan Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
A’Ziah King Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Hannah Einbinder Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Sam Richardson Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Janicza Bravo Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Lazy loaded image
Simon Rex Amy Sussman/Getty Images

