Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs and More Stars Hit the Blue Carpet

The stars of independent film and TV are in Santa Monica for the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards.
Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Daveed Diggs, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh, Regina Hall, Marlee Matlin Rosario Dawson and more are walking the blue carpet ahead of the ceremony, which is being hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.
Take a look at the photos below, and click here to follow along with the winners.
